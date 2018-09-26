Noida begins work to make roads dust free

The Noida authority will develop dust free zones along 100km of different roads by September-end in order to mitigate air pollution.

The objective is to nullify the pollution caused by loose soil. Dust pollution increases during the summer months when strong, dry winds carry loose alluvium soil, posing health issues to residents. The authority, in June 2017, had decided to make roads dust-free after it realised that dust was the major component of the air pollution.

It has already developed a 20km stretch of a road as a dust-free zone. The authority finished work on the stretch in Sector 82 and Phase-2 area, located along Dadri road.

It aims to make 375km of road length dust free by planting saplings and grass by December-end.

“We have just made dust-free zones along 20km of road length in different areas. We have planted grass and plants there. The grass and plants have started growing and this helps keep the dust from flying. We will finish the work along 100km of road length by the end of September,” Rajiv Tyagi, general manager, Noida authority, said.

The 100km of road length are spread across sectors 35, 74, 75, 90 and 138, officials said.

“We have also started work along roads in sectors 35, 50, 55, 57, 59, 60, 67, 68, 69, 70, 71, 78, 82, 93, 93B, 115, 120, 122, 123, 137 and 140. We have started the selection of private agency through e-tenders to carry out the work. Our target is to finish make dust-free zones work along 375km of road length by December-end,” Tyagi said.

He said agencies, which are engaged in developing dust-free zones, will have to take care of their maintenance for two years.

Besides mitigating air pollution, dust-free zones also make roads more aesthetically

pleasing.

“We are planting ornamental trees and grass so that dust-free zones help in cleaning air besides making these stretches look beautiful,” Tyagi said.

