Noida closes 95 public toilets as staff refuse to work amid Covid-19 outbreak

noida

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 23:04 IST

The Noida authority on Monday said it has shut down 95 out of its 110 newly built public toilets after caretakers of these facilities refused to work in the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The authority had built these 110 public toilets recently under its Swachhta Mission drive to provide better sanitation services across the city. The authority had engaged private agencies to develop these facilities on build-operate-transfer model.

Responsible for maintaining these toilets fro ten years, these agencies had deployed guards, who clean and also take care of the maintenance of each toilet.

“The problem now is that no guards or sweeper wants to work because of the Covid-19 outbreak. As a result, we had to request the authority to shut these toilets. The authority has allowed us to close 95 toilets, the remaining 15 will function after they are sanitised and disinfected properly,” promoter of a private agency, who did not wish to be named, said.

Some agencies owners said the staff working at these toilets wants to leave the city because of the outbreak.

“When the city will be completely deserted, we do not want to expose our staff to any risk. Therefore, we requested the authority allow us to shut these facilities until the situation becomes normal again. Our guards and cleaning staff want to go to their villages until the Covid-19 outbreak is contained,” an agency owner said.

The agencies are supposed to recover the cost of building the toilets by selling advertising rights for ten years. After 10 years, the agency would transfer the facility to the authority for maintenance.

“We will keep 15 public toilets open and others would remain shut in amid the Covid-19 outbreak,” Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority, said.

The authority had built these toilets along all city roads including Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Master Plan 1, 2, 3 roads, Dadri Road, Vikas Marg among others to discourage people from defecating or urinating in the open.

Public toilets in sector 94, 44 and 150 along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway would remain open after being disinfected. Toilets at the Sector 38A bus stand, Kanchanjunga market ( Sector 53), D Park in Sector 62, Gardens Galleria Mall in Sector 38A, Noida Stadium Gate Number 4, Vanalika society in Sector 107, Sector 8 nursery, Sector 16A T-point, 121 Homes society in Sector 121, Sector 5 slum units, Labour Chowk in Sector 62, and Sector 18 market will remain open.