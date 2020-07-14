Noida cops initiate preliminary inquiry into girl’s death at boarding school

noida

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 23:42 IST

The Noida police have launched a preliminary inquiry into the death of a 14-year-old girl from Haryana who was allegedly found hanging in her boarding school in Noida on July 3.

The incident came to fore on Sunday when a video of the girl’s mother started doing the rounds of social media. She alleged foul play in her daughter’s death and said the school, located under the Sector 49 police jurisdiction, was behind the girl’s death.

The family also said her hanging was a cover-up. In the video, the woman also requested the public and officials to take up the matter and act against the school. A suicide note had allegedly been found at the spot, in which the girl had taken allegedly responsibility for her act. The girl’s body was later cremated school authoritieswithout informing the police.

Though the school authorities claimed they had the parent’s consent to carry out the cremation, the parents on Monday claimed that they were “forced by the school to give the consent”.

The family had later filed a complaint with the local police in Haryana and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

However, Noida police is yet to receive a formal complaint from them.

“We have started a preliminary inquiry in the matter. ACP, women safety, had also visited the parents yesterday (Monday). On Tuesday, the family came to Noida and we spoke at length. We are working on taking statements from all family members, the family’s neighbours, and officials of the school,” Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police, women safety, said.

She said police are trying to determine who is liable for her death and under what sections.

“Even if this was a suicide, the school should have informed the local police. The physical evidence has been destroyed now,” the DCP said.

She said experts have also been called in to match the handwriting from the suicide note with that of the girl’s to confirm its authenticity.

“We know that she wouldn’t take her life. Something happened to her and the school is covering it up. We want action to be taken against them. But we neither have the means nor the resources to fight them. We are scared,” the mother said.

The school authorities, however, said everything was done with the consent of the family and the allegations against them are baseless.