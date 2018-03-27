Noida: Fresh survey to identify vending zones may delay new policy

The Noida authority on Tuesday said it has decided to conduct a fresh survey to identify the areas, where vending zones will be allowed. Conducting a fresh survey will further delay the implementation of the new guidelines and the chaos on city roads will continue.

The authority’s move comes after the direction from the Uttar Pradesh government that it wants a fresh survey of the city as the old survey was conducted in 2013-14.

Since then, the city has developed a lot and changes have been made to the design of roads, thus making a fresh survey imperative to ascertain where it can allow the vendors to operate so that the activity does not affect traffic and cause congestion.

The authority is on its way to form a committee to conduct a survey to identify the zones and how many vendors it can allow to operate.

“After taking final approvals from the Noida chief executive officer we will form a committee and start a fresh survey. Once the fresh survey is completed, we will start the next process related to vending zones,” Sandeep Chandra, chief engineer, Noida authority, said.

According to the old survey, conducted in 2013-14, the authority had identified 107 areas, where 1,323 vendors were supposed to be accommodated.

“We will identify new areas and also the number of vendors who will be given licences,” Chandra said.

The Uttar Pradesh government on February 2, 2018, approved the Livelihood Protection and Street Vendor Settlement Guidelines, 2018, under Section 36 of the Street vendors (livelihood protection and street vendor settlement) Act, 2014.

According to the new guidelines, no vending activity is permitted on footpaths, flyovers, foot overbridges and other walkways. The committee will renew licences every three years.

However, the state government’s desire for a fresh survey will further delay the implementation of the new guidelines.

“We have been hearing for the past so many years that the government will provide us a dignified place to operate from. At present, the police and the authority officials harass us on the grounds that we do not have a licence to operate, nor a designated place to operate out of. Why is the government delaying the process of issuance of licences,” Shambhu Nath, a vendor in Sector 6, said.