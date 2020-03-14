Noida gets dry waste processing centres in sectors 80 and 119

noida

The Noida authority, on Friday, started two new facilities in sectors 80 and 119 for collection of dry waste such as glass, plastic and other recyclables from households, and their scientific recycling.

“The teams, which will work at these material recovery facilities, will cater to nearby housing societies and other buildings. It will help us in reducing the quantity of dry waste that goes to landfill for remediation,” Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari said.

“We have empanelled seven private agencies to collect, segregate and recycle the dry waste from housing societies, industrial units, commercial buildings and other buildings in Noida,” Noida authority project engineer SC Mishra said.

Noida, which produces 650 tonnes of waste daily, also has 30 waste-to-compost plants in different sectors to ensure kitchen waste does not go to landfill site. Similarly, the dry waste centre would also reduce the amount of garbage going to landfills.

“We will set up total 10 such material recovery facilities to cater to the entire city. These two facilities will cater to around 20 housing societies and other buildings in and around sector 80 and 119. In future we will ask other agencies to set up such facilities,” Mishra said.

The authority will not spend any money on these facilities. “These private agencies will earn revenue out of selling the recycled products,” Mishra said.