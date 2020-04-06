Noida gets together for PM’s 9-minute request

noida

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:19 IST

Noida administrative officials, police personnel and residents all came forward on Sunday to light candles and diyas for nine minutes in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s request to do so to battle the “darkness caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 24, the PM had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the disease and on April 3, he had addressed the nation in a video message requesting citizens to light either candles and diyas or flash torches for nine minutes at 9pm to bring about a sense of collectiveness in the entire country.

He had also called for a janta curfew on March 22 and had asked the public to clap and bang utensils to show their appreciation for the first responders and ground workers.

“Yesterday, when we went out to light a diya at 9pm, people were already on their balconies with lit diyas and candles. Many of them had decorated the spaces as if it was Diwali. Their were string lights, several candles and diyas. On top of that, people started clapping and ringing bells just like they did on the day of janta curfew,” said Ritika Singh, a resident of a high-rise in Sector 75.

All across Noida, people came up with creative ways to mark the nine minutes. High-rises decorated their common areas while in some societies, children painted a map of India and decorated in with diyas. Chants of ‘Go Corona Go’ were also heard along with the applause.

Even administrative and police personnel came forward to participate in the event. The commissioner of police and deputy commissioners lighted lamps with families while almost all police posts and stations and administrative offices were also lit up.

“Residents of 16th avenue in Gaur City donated food packets containing items such as flour, pulses, and vegetables to the police post to help as many as 3,000 people. Police can share them with those coming to them for rations. We will continue to help as much as we can,” said P Chauhan, a resident of Gaur City.

The police has appointed DCP, women safety, as the officer in charge of relief efforts.

“We have a centralised godown at the commissioner’s office in Sector 108 where we have supply of around 2.5 lakh kilos of rice, 12,000 kilos of pulses and other essential items, including masks. We also have 5,000 ration kits and donations are being received at police posts and police stations. Approximately 1.6 lakh beneficiaries have been helped already and we are working with at least 50 organisations to continue the relief work,” Vrinda Shukla, DCP, women safety, said.

So far, more than 520 FIRs have been registered in the district against people violating guidelines of the lockdown and more than 300 of them have been arrested. Gautam Budh Nagar district has reported 58 positive cases of coronavirus till date.