Noida, Ghaziabad police get 88 new Dial100 motorcycles

The Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) OP Singh, on Saturday, flagged off 88 new Dial100 bikes which will be attached to the Dial100 centralised emergency response system. Of the 88 motorcycles, an equal number will be provided to both the districts.

The Dial100 motorcycles will be able to reach areas that are congested or inaccessible to the police four-wheelers, officers said, adding that one bike will be allotted to two on-duty police personnel.

The Apache 180cc motorcycles are equipped with a communication system and alarms, among other equipment.

“The new motorcycles are part of 1,600 motorcycles that have been introduced in different districts of the state. Apart from the new motorcycles, nearly 4,500 four-wheelers are already operational. Besides providing faster and better reach, the motorcycles will also help us reduce the response time as we will be able to access narrow and congested lanes,” DGP Singh said.

“The number of calls received on the Dial100 response system has been increasing. On an average, the UP police receives nearly 50,000 to 60,000 calls every day. Of these, there are nearly 15,000 cases that require police intervention. Since the number of calls has increased, we need to surmount more challenges while attending to these situations,” he added.

The vehicles attached to the centralised emergency response system, introduced in 2016, had an initial average response time of 23 minutes. With better training and advanced technology, the police have been able to bring down the response time to an average of 14.23 minutes, officers said, adding that they plan to further improve upon the response time.

“In some districts, the response time ranges from 11-14 minutes at present. In another six months, we plan to reduce the response time to 10 minutes across the state. We are working towards this goal and will surely be able to achieve the 10-minute response time, as targeted,” Singh said.

The Dial100 centralised system is a state-of-the-art emergency response centre in Lucknow. Dialling 100 from anywhere in Uttar Pradesh, connects the call to the Dial100 centre from where it is further transferred to the Dial100 vehicle stationed near the area of the incident reported. Dial100 vehicles are equipped with GPS and GPRS and can easily be located by the Dial100 system in

Lucknow.

A mirroring centre for the Dial100 system is already operational in Ghaziabad at the PAC Battalion Complex in Govindpuram. The mirroring centre is sharing the load of the Dial100 system and will also be tasked to act as a fallback in case the Lucknow centre develops a snag. One more mirroring centre is proposed to be set up in

Allahabad.

Dial100 to be brought under national emergency system

The Dial100 response system for emergencies, in Uttar Pradesh, will soon be integrated with the national emergency system of the Central government. The UP director general of police (DGP) OP Singh, on Saturday said that the state police is working for the project and will soon integrate calls made for emergency relief such as ambulances and disaster response.

The UP DGP said nearly 1,400 calls were made across the state for ambulance assistance, besides calls to the women helpline – 1090.

“In the next six months, calls for ambulances, for the women’s helpline and for disaster response will be integrated with the Dial100 system. It will become an umbrella for providing immediate emergency services to citizens. Further, the Dial100 system will be integrated with a national emergency system which will have a single number for the provision of emergency services to citizens,” Singh said.

For efficiency in response, the police said that Dial100 will become UP112 when integrated with the national emergency system. “Police personnel on the Dial100 system vehicles are undergoing an 18-day training course as they are the first responders. We have nearly 400 certified trainers who are providing necessary training. Apart from these, we will soon be launching a mobile app which will be helpful to view FIRs, verification of domestic helps and other permissions required by citizens,” he added.

He said that the UP police recently sent a proposal for the provision of 36 new police stations and a new provincial armed constabulary battalion in Muzaffarnagar, besides three new women’ battalions in the state.

He added that the police will recruit nearly 1.29 lakh constabulary officers by mid-2019. “The recruitment and training of nearly 28,000 personnel is currently going on. In another couple of months, the examination and recruitment of 41,000 more will be taken up,” Singh said.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 04:06 IST