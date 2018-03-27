Noida girl suicide: Parents to move SC for CBI inquiry

Parents of the 15-year-old girl who committed suicide last week will file a petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday for a CBI inquiry into the matter.

They claim that the response of the police has been lukewarm and will petition the apex court to allow a CBI probe in the case.

Sushil Tekriwal, the lawyer representing the parents of the slain class 2 student of the Gurgaon private school, will now represent the Noida girl’s family in the Supreme Court, seeking a CBI probe in the matter and later file a PIL for guidelines to be followed by private schools, said the father of the victim girl.

“We don’t see any justice being done here. The petition in the Supreme Court is the only way to get things moving,” the father of the Noida girl said.

The teenager, who was enrolled in class 9 of a private school in East Delhi, had committed suicide on March 20 while her parents were out. He parents claimed that she had been under extreme academic pressure. She had failed in two subjects when her exam results came out on March 16.

Although no suicide note was recovered from the house, the police booked a male teacher for sexual harassment as well as another woman teacher and the principal for abatement to suicide. However, no arrest has been made in the case till now.

According to family members, the fight is no longer about justice for an individual. “We are no longer fighting for one person. Our fight is for the security of thousands of students whose parents are paying exorbitant fees in private schools,” the girl’s cousin said.

She added that the attitude of teachers in private schools needed to be checked. “Parents don’t send their children to private schools to die. There have to be some security checks in place,” she said.

The girl’s father is now planning on continuing the battle with help of the Gurgaon child’s father, relatives said. “The movement will go on. The petition in the Supreme Court is just the first step,” the girl’s father said.