Noida man held for raping woman after promising to marry her

A 27-year-old man was arrested in Noida on charges of raping a woman after promising to marry her.

The woman submitted complained to the police that the accused was in a live -in relationship with her despite being married.

The man, who hails from Meerut, was arrested by the Sector 24 police team on Tuesday under the Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape), a day after the 24-year-old woman complained to the police.

The victim lives in Sector 53 and works with a private company in Noida. According to police, the woman and the accused were working in the same company and that is how they got to know each other.

“They started living together at a rented residence in Sector 53 six months ago. According to the woman, the accused kept sexually exploiting her for six months after promising to marry her. He allegedly promised her that they would get married in August, however, the accused kept postponing the date. Then, he disappeared in mid-September,” Pankaj Pant, station house officer, Sector 24 police station, said.

According to police, the woman recently discovered that the accused is married for the past three years and he has returned to his wife in Meerut.

“He had some differences with his wife a year ago and started living separately. The couple has no children. The accused used this opportunity to develop a relationship with the victim. However, when the woman pressured him for marriage, he left her and returned to his wife in Meerut. The woman traced him on her own and then submitted a complaint to police. Based on her complaint, we arrested the accused near his office on Tuesday,” Pant siad.

The accused was produced before the magistrate and later sent to jail.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 04:56 IST