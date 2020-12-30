Noida: Nine arrested for thefts at factories, construction sites

noida

The police arrested nine men late Sunday night for allegedly being involved in incidents of thefts in factories and at construction sites across Noida.

The suspects were identified as Girija Shankar, Jitendra, Pitambar, Imran, Naeem, Rahul Sharma, Sonu, Deepu and Naveen. All nine men live in Noida, the police said, adding that Imran and Naeem are scrapdealers and the stolen goods would be sold through them.

Police officers said the suspects were arrested based on a tip-off that they were planning to burgle a farmhouse near the Expressway. Based on the information, they were arrested from Pushta Road, near Sector 126.

“The suspects had stolen bundles of copper wire from a factory in Sector 122 on Saturday night. Seven such bundles, weighing approximately 175kg, were also recovered from them. They had also stolen copper pipes from a construction site in Sector 137. A sack of those pipes was also recovered along with three sacks of iron rods, wire cutters and two knives,” Expressway police station station house officer Bhuvnesh Kumar said.

Kumar said that an auto-rickshaw stolen in July from Delhi was recovered from the suspects. “In addition, we also found an Indica car which they would rent from a person living in Sector 45 for ₹1,000 per night. They would use these two vehicles to cruise at night in Noida, Greater Noida and Delhi and target construction sites or closed godowns, where security guards were not present,” the SHO said.

The suspects were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.