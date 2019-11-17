e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 17, 2019

Noida park rape: Police hunt for two suspects

On Wednesday, the woman was allegedly gang-raped by five around 8.30pm when two of them heard her pleas for help as an acquaintance she met for a job attempted to sexually assault her.

noida Updated: Nov 17, 2019 00:49 IST
Preety Acharya
Preety Acharya
Hindustan Times, Noida
Four people have been arrested in connection with the case while two are still at large.
Four people have been arrested in connection with the case while two are still at large.(Photo: HT/ Sourced)
         

The Uttar Pradesh Police intensified on Saturday a hunt for two men who were among a gang of five that allegedly raped a 21-year-old woman in a park in Noida’s Sector 63 the day before, officials said, adding that the survivor was discharged from hospital but will take a week before she can recover from her serious injuries.

Doctors and staff at the government hospital, where she was being treated, mobilised efforts to raise funds for the woman and her family, who come from an impoverished background, and asked members of the public to chip in with donations.

On Wednesday, the woman was allegedly gang-raped by five around 8.30pm when two of them heard her pleas for help as an acquaintance she met for a job attempted to sexually assault her.

After chasing the acquaintance away, the two raped the woman and called three more friends to join the assault.

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) for Gautam Buddh Nagar said the incident was an “aberration” and defended measures in place for women’s safety.

According to Dr Anurag Bhargava, district chief medical officer (DCMO), Gautam Buddh Nagar, the woman is the youngest of five sisters and had lost her father when she was a child.

“The woman’s family has no money to provide her with proper food once she is discharged. She needs proper care to recover. She is going to get the compensation of ₹7 lakh under the compensation scheme for women who have been sexually assaulted, but it will take some time for her to get financial help after due procedure,” said Bhargava.

“The girl has immense will power. She is in a bad shape as of now and has got severe internal injuries as the five accused allegedly tortured her,” said Vimla Batham, chairperson, Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission, after meeting the woman at the district hospital.

tags
top news
‘Thought restrictions were gone’: Sabarimala woman devotee sent back on Day 1
‘Thought restrictions were gone’: Sabarimala woman devotee sent back on Day 1
Naidu’s TDP to seek Centre’s help on Amaravati, spotlights investor worries
Naidu’s TDP to seek Centre’s help on Amaravati, spotlights investor worries
China army in Hong Kong for first time since pro-democracy protests began
China army in Hong Kong for first time since pro-democracy protests began
Telangana RTC employees drop merger demand; too late, says govt spurning talks
Telangana RTC employees drop merger demand; too late, says govt spurning talks
More than all other teams combined: India take massive lead in WTC
More than all other teams combined: India take massive lead in WTC
India’s unemployment crisis is worrying, writes Karan Thapar
India’s unemployment crisis is worrying, writes Karan Thapar
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
Watch: Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opens amid tight security
Watch: Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opens amid tight security
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Noida News