Noida park rape: Police hunt for two suspects

noida

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 00:49 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Police intensified on Saturday a hunt for two men who were among a gang of five that allegedly raped a 21-year-old woman in a park in Noida’s Sector 63 the day before, officials said, adding that the survivor was discharged from hospital but will take a week before she can recover from her serious injuries.

Doctors and staff at the government hospital, where she was being treated, mobilised efforts to raise funds for the woman and her family, who come from an impoverished background, and asked members of the public to chip in with donations.

On Wednesday, the woman was allegedly gang-raped by five around 8.30pm when two of them heard her pleas for help as an acquaintance she met for a job attempted to sexually assault her.

After chasing the acquaintance away, the two raped the woman and called three more friends to join the assault.

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) for Gautam Buddh Nagar said the incident was an “aberration” and defended measures in place for women’s safety.

According to Dr Anurag Bhargava, district chief medical officer (DCMO), Gautam Buddh Nagar, the woman is the youngest of five sisters and had lost her father when she was a child.

“The woman’s family has no money to provide her with proper food once she is discharged. She needs proper care to recover. She is going to get the compensation of ₹7 lakh under the compensation scheme for women who have been sexually assaulted, but it will take some time for her to get financial help after due procedure,” said Bhargava.

“The girl has immense will power. She is in a bad shape as of now and has got severe internal injuries as the five accused allegedly tortured her,” said Vimla Batham, chairperson, Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission, after meeting the woman at the district hospital.