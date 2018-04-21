Noida police starts using mobile phones for traffic penalties

In the past three days, 101 electronic challans have been issued from 26 mobile devices that are being used in the city for penalising traffic violators.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh director general of police O P Singh, distributed 153 mobile phones for e-challaning in Noida. Of these, 26 are being used since Tuesday. The mobile application, e-challan, is installed on the phones of traffic personnel and is linked to the central government’s Vaahan application.

Officials said most of the e-challans issued so far have been for wrongful parking in sectors 37, 18, Chhalera and at Rajnigandha Chowk.

“Obstruction or unauthorised parking is a major concern across the city. Congestion along several roads is also because of illegal parking. Most of the fines have been issued in the Sector 18, in the Rajnigandha Chowk area, as it is a congestion-prone junction. Only the traffic police personnel on that stretch are using phones for fining now,” superintendent of police (traffic) Anil Kumar Jha said.

He said of the 101 e-challans, 15 have been disposed of and 86 are still pending. A penalty of Rs 1,600 have been collected, while an amount of Rs 20,800 is yet to be recovered.

Jha said there are two kinds of fines —contact and non-contact.

The contact challans are issued when the violating vehicle is apprehended and the vehicle registration number as well as the driving licence details of the errant driver can be obtained. The fine is issued to the driver and a text message is sent to his mobile phone number. The driver has an option to pay the fine on the spot or visit the office and pay it within seven days.

The non-contact fines are issued when the police are unable to contact the driver. Such cases include speeding vehicles, those that jumped a traffic signal, or a vehicle left wrongly parked. In such cases, a photograph of the vehicle is taken and its registration details are obtained. The e-challan is then sent by post to the owner’s address.

“It will take some time to get the officials trained to use the technology. However, those using it now are finding it useful and it has eased our workload too,” Jha said.

The fine records will be available in the e-challan app as well as Vaahan app. The renewal of vehicle documents will not be possible unless the pending penalty amount is paid. If the fine is issued against a driver’s licence, it will be suspended for three months if the person is caught for an offence thrice.

BOX

153- Mobile phones distributed for e-challaning on Monday

3- Days since the devices are being used

26- Devices currently operation

101- e-challans issued in 3 days

15- cases disposed so far

Rs 1,600- penalty collected through e-challan