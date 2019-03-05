Noida: Pub staff held for cloning debit/credit cards

Three persons, employed as bartenders and waiters at the Imperfecto Ruin pub at Noida’s Logix Mall in Sector 32, were arrested for allegedly cloning debit and credit cards of customers and later stealing money from their bank accounts.

According to the police, the three arrested suspects were stealing as much as Rs 30,000 on weekends from customers’ debit and credit cards using a cloning device installed on the card reader machine of the pub.

The arrested suspects were identified as Shubham Rawat, from Chalera village in Sector 44, Kaushal Gupta, from Ambedkar Nagar Basti in Sector 37 and Sumit Singh Bisht, from Mandawali area in Delhi.

According to the police, all three suspects had been working at the Imperfecto Ruin pub since the past one and a half years.

Officers also said that the suspects are part of a five-member gang. “We received a tipoff from an informant on Sunday night regarding five persons outside Logix Mall who were involved in stealing money from bank cards of customers. Around 11.45pm, when a team approached the group, they panicked and started running. We managed to nab three persons while two men managed to flee. We also recovered a card skimmer. It has come to light that it was Deepak and Sameer, the two men who fled, provided a skimmer to the staff of Imperfecto Ruin pub,” Pradeep Tripathi, station house officer, Sector 24 police station, said.

Police said the three arrested men worked as bartenders and waiters at the club.

“The suspects revealed during interrogation that they only used to steal card information on weekends when there was heavy occupancy at the club as the rush provided them with cover. It was Deepak and Sameer who provided them the skimmer devices on weekends by coming to the Logix Mall. The gang’s modus operandi was to install the skimmer device on the card reader machine, memorise the ATM pin of the customers when they punched it and then give this info to Deepak and Samir. The two had been stealing ₹30,000 each weekend since the past five to six months,” Pradeep said.

Police said the three arrested waiters used to receive ₹3,000 per bank card cloned by them from Deepak and Samir.

“It was Deepak and Samir’s job to steal money from the cards and the other three used to receive ₹3,000 per card. We are trying to nab them and get to the bottom of this,” Pradeep added.

When contacted, a representative of Imperfecto Ruin club said, “The three staff members have been working here but they were arrested from outside the bar. We came to know about this incident only after the police visited us and questioned other employees. No one else was arrested from the pub. We are unable to disclose more details about this case.”

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 02:27 IST