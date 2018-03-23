Noida residents’ bodies, corporate groups to observe Earth Hour today

More than 20,000 households and several corporate groups across Noida would observe Earth Hour on Saturday, joining the global movement to switch off electricity in a symbolic support for the environment.

Earth Hour is observed on March 24, from 8.30pm to 9.30pm, every year when people voluntarily switch off lights and all electrical appliances to raise awareness about the environment and reduce energy consumption. The movement was started by World Wide Fund (WWF) in Sydney, Australia, in 2007, and is now observed across the world.

According to officials of the Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), about 20 million units are consumed by about two lakh people in Noida every day during summer. This means that approximately 8 lakh units could be saved if everyone switches off their electrical devices for an hour.

Residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) in Noida have planned events and sensitisation drives in their common areas. While Many RWAs are observing Earth Hour for the first time, others such as Shubhkamna apartment, Stellar Park, Stellar Court, Mahagun Morpheus and ATS 1 and 2 have been part of the movement for the past five years.

“We have asked all our members associations to support Earth Hour. Residents will switch off all non-essential electrical appliances and will gather in parks to spend time with neighbours. We have also asked maintenance offices to turn off lights in common areas,” Rajesh Sahay, general secretary, Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Association (NOFAA), said.

NOFAA has 47 apartment owners associations as its members and they represent nearly 17,000 households in Noida.

Some groups are going to observe Earth Hour for the first time. Grande Omaxe in Sector 93 B, ATS Green Village in Sector 93 A and Mahagun Moderne in Sector 78 have pledged their support to the WWF event.

“We are organising events at the Grand Omaxe from 6.30pm to 9.30pm on Saturday. There will be a painting competition for children, followed by an educational seminar. Residents are interested and want to make concerted efforts towards saving the planet and they are beginning with waste segregation on their premises,” Ashish Sachdeva, founder of Green Dream Foundation, an NGO working with RWAs, said.

Corporate groups based in Noida and Greater Noida have also pledged support to the event and have decided to give up on unsustainable practices for the sake of the environment.

“We have initiated the #GiveUp movement and are asking people to give up something in order to give back to the earth. Adobe, with its office in Greater Noida, has decided to replace plastic cups and glasses on its premises with ceramic mugs. We are also getting a lot of support from several RWAs and individuals from across the NCR,” Rituparna Sengupta, from the WWF, said.