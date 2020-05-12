Noida resumes construction of multiple projects amid COVID 19 pandemic

noida

Updated: May 12, 2020 23:54 IST

The Noida authority on Tuesday said that it has started construction of multiple projects, including laying of roads to engage daily wage labourers and revive economic activity amid lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Since March 25, when the government announced the nationwide lockdown, almost all construction work was halted thereby leading to a crisis of livelihood of daily wage earners, forcing many of them to head to their homes. Their movement led to a crisis as the lockdown had entailed a shutting down of the country’s transport infrastructure too.

Ahead of the phase 3 of the lockdown that began on May 4, the central government announced it would allow states to relax restrictions in certain areas provided they follow social distancing and workforce norms.

The UP government decided to allow construction projects with some riders and also allowed operations for industries, factories and private offices reducing staff by a third. In line with this, the Noida authority has also resumed work at its administrative building being constructed in sector 96, Chilla elevated road being built from Delhi’s Chilla to Noida’s sector 94, an underpass on Noida Expressway and also roads across the city.

“We have resumed work while following social distancing at work place and construction sites. It will help in engaging the daily wage earners and also help in finishing the construction work before the onset of rainy season,” said Ritu Maheshwari chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

The authority has decided to repair drains, culverts, city roads, footpaths and central verge.

“We have immediately started the work on these important projects because we want to do these works before rainy season. If these works will not be done now then residents may face issues during rainy season. Also these works are needed to do now because we can engage the daily wage labourers at different sites,” said another Noida authority official, requesting anonymity.

The authority has fixed a target to finish small works immediately. And if they need to issue tenders to hire contractors then they can finish the process in May so that the work gets completed in June month before July, when rainy seasons starts.

The authority was already doing working on projects such as Chilla elevated road, underpass at sector 71/51 intersection, sector 96 building, underpass at Noida Expressway and drains in sector 43. But the work was disrupted due to lockdown put into effect to contain the spread of covid 19 disease.

“As we have restarted construction work at all of these projects we will be able to finish them as per the old deadline without any delay,” said official.