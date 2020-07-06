e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Noida’s Covid-19 tally nearing 2,900; 67 new cases recorded

Noida’s Covid-19 tally nearing 2,900; 67 new cases recorded

Coronavirus in india, coronavirus india news, coronavirus latest news, coronavirus news, coronavirus news today, coronavirus update, coronavirus

noida Updated: Jul 06, 2020 23:40 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Noida
According to the data released by the state health department, GB Nagar has recorded 2,831 positive cases, the highest in the state
According to the data released by the state health department, GB Nagar has recorded 2,831 positive cases, the highest in the state(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
         

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday recorded 67 more coronavirus cases, pushing the district’s infection tally to 2,831, an official data showed. So far, the district has reported 28 deaths. According to the data released by the state health department, the district has recorded 2,831 positive cases, the highest in the state.

The number of active cases in the district is 1,041, which is the second highest after adjoining Ghaziabad district (1,251) in the state. They are followed by Lucknow (602), Kanpur Nagar (385), Meerut (321), Varanasi (272), Aligarh (232), Bulandshahr (213), Bareilly (203), Mathura (184), Gorakhpur (170), Hapur (168), Jhansi (161) and Allahabad (157), the data stated.

Also, three patients were discharged, taking the overall number of recoveries to 1,762, according to the data. The recovery rate dropped slightly to 62.23 per cent from 63.61, according to the official statistics. From Sunday to Monday, 933 new Covid-19 cases were reported across districts in the state, while 348 patients got discharged from hospitals and 24 deaths were recorded, it showed. As of Monday, there were 8,718 active Covid-19 cases in UP, while 19,109 patients have been discharged from hospitals and 809 deaths have been recorded so far, it added.

tags
top news
In just 10 days, Bengaluru has seen a six-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases
In just 10 days, Bengaluru has seen a six-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
UK imposes sanctions including visa ban against human rights abusers
UK imposes sanctions including visa ban against human rights abusers
Thiruvananthapuram under triple lockdown as Kerala’s Covid-19 tally rises to 5,622
Thiruvananthapuram under triple lockdown as Kerala’s Covid-19 tally rises to 5,622
Covid-19 casualty denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
Covid-19 casualty denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party preps to switch sides again ahead of Bihar elections
Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party preps to switch sides again ahead of Bihar elections
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In