Noida schools shut till Nov 5 as air quality remains ‘severe’ in Delhi-NCR

noida

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 13:53 IST

All private and government schools up to class 12 in Noida will be closed for two days till November 5 due to increasing pollution levels, announced the district administration on Sunday. The air emergency continued in Delhi and the national capital region on Sunday with air quality level bordering ‘several’ places, according to government agencies.

There was some relief after sporadic rains on Saturday as the AQI fell below 400, but the pollution levet shot up again on Sunday as a thick blanket of smog engulfed several parts of the national capital and the surrounding areas.

In an order by District Magistrate BN Singh, the increasing Air Quality Index of the district was outlined along with the ill-effects of vehicular pollution in this regard, reported news agency ANI.

“It is evident that the existing AQI gets worse due to vehicular pollution. Large numbers of buses are deployed in different schools to bring and drop children from their homes. Parents also use their private vehicles to take their children to schools. This leads to a large number of vehicles being on roads during the start and end hours of schools every day, which in turn has an adverse effect on deteriorating air quality,” the administration said in an order.

Earlier on Saturday, the Noida Authority had conducted checking drives at various construction sites and arrested over two dozen people for flouting the construction ban.

“The construction is banned in Noida from November 1 to 5. We have conducted checking at sector 75, 35 and 72. We have arrested 27 people for flouting the ban. We will continue to conduct checks at construction sites,” said an official from Noida Authority.

On Friday, Delhi government decided to shut all schools till November 5 after the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority declared a public health emergency due to air pollution.