Noida: Sewer line shifted to construct Sector 71 underpass

noida

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 23:16 IST

The Noida authority on Wednesday said it is about to finish the job to shift a deep sewer line to make way for the construction of the Sector 71 underpass. The work to start the sewer line was started in February but it got delayed due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and the subsequent lockdown to curb its spread. Officials said the pandemic situation also affected work on the underpass structure.

“The work of shifting the sewer line is in its last leg. We will finish this job in a week’s time to expedite work on the underpass project. We aim to finish the underpass by March 2021,” said Mukesh Vaish, project engineer of the Noida authority. After the sewer line is laid, in a week’s time, traffic disruption will ease to some extent in the area, he said.

The underpass is being built on the Master Plan-III road stretch. The authority has shifted this major sewer line a little towards Sector 51 (Hoshiyarpur) and Sector 52. Officials said work has been expedited so as to keep it ready to handle the traffic problems caused by rains.

Once the underpass is ready, commuters travelling from Noida’s City Centre to Greater Noida west can enjoy a seamless ride by taking the underpass. Commuters travelling from Sector 62 towards Dadri Road will pass a signal-free stretch above the underpass.

The 750 meter-long, six-lane underpass will benefit the newly built group housing societies in sectors 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79 as well as Greater Noida West, popularly known as Noida Extension.

The project’s earlier deadline was December, 2020.