Noida: Speeding is highest traffic violation so far this year

In the first quarter of the year, the traffic police have issued the maximum number of challans for speeding in Noida, followed by those not wearing helmets.

According to traffic police data, a total of 6,070 vehicles were found exceeding the prescribed speed limit this year— 293 offences were registered in January, 4,832 in February and 945 in March.

However, this is surprising as officials say that speeding in Noida is unlikely as there isn’t sufficient space on city roads, which are already overburdened.

As per the report of an adhoc committee, comprising authority officials, traffic police and officials of the transport department, the average speed of vehicles in Noida is low.

“In the absence of efficient public transport system, the number of personal vehicles is very high, because of which, the all major roads are carrying more vehicles than they can accommodate. This is thy average speed of vehicles in Noida is low,” the report states.

Officials said that most roads are already brimming with vehicles and the maximum number of speeding incidents take place on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway and the elevated road.

Officials said over 90% of instances of speeding are reported from these three stretches. Most of the violations on these stretches were by car drivers and were caught on camera.

“People do not follow rules when police are not in sight. Since we don’t have enough manpower, most traffic officers are deployed around major junctions, roundabouts, congested areas and on VIP duty. This gives liberty to the drivers to drive fast and rash,” Anil Kumar Jha, superintendent of police (traffic), said.

He added that along the two expressways and the elevated road, traffic police is usually deployed to ease traffic flow when required. Jha also said a special drive against speed violators will be initiated soon.

Psychologists say that speeding can be attributed to frustration over slow movement of traffic in other parts of the city. This causes commuters to drive vehicles at a high speed when they find a wide, open road. Experts say it is like a spring effect of restricting and releasing.

Other top traffic violations this year include not wearing helmets and seat belts, wrong parking, driving on the wrong side of the road and jumping the red light.

While speeding was the highest recorded traffic violation in the first quarter of 2017 as well, not wearing helmets topped the list by the end of the year. Last year, 32,629 people were fined for not wearing helmets and 15,903 were fined for speeding.