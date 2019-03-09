Noida top cop forms patrol unit to combat street crimes

In order to better control street crime in the district of Gautam Budh Nagar, senior superintendent of police Vaibhav Krishna has formed a special 120-member team that will take to patrolling the streets by next week.

Teams of police personnel such as Swat and Star-1 team had been formed earlier as well but what makes this new team unique is that the personnel will be seen sporting a different uniform altogether.

Known as the Noida Patrol Unit, the team is modelled onto the concept of Scotland Yard, the London police force, and will be divided into 60 units, each consisting of a sub-inspector and a constable, including a woman police personnel.

“Each team will have two personnel and they will patrol the streets of Noida on two-wheelers. They will have specialised weapons and will also wear body cameras and have GPS tracking systems with them,” Krishna said.

The SSP further said that Noida Patrol Unit was a one-of-a-kind initiative. The members of the team will be seen in a dark blue uniform, different from the regular khaki worn by the police in the district.

The initiative comes in light of the increase in street crimes such as robberies and snatchings in the past three months.

Nearly a week ago, the idea to form the Noida Patrol Unit was discussed with senior police officers and the team was formed.

Police also said the teams will be active 24 hours in shifts. They will first patrol the city areas and if positive results are obtained, they will start monitoring rural areas as well, police said.

According to police, all teams will be controlled from the district police headquarters in Surajpur and they are equipped for head-on encounters with criminals in the district.

“We hope to have them on the streets within the next three days,” the SSP said.

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 03:47 IST