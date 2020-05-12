One killed, two injured as car rams stationary truck on Yamuna Expressway

noida

Updated: May 12, 2020 10:01 IST

One person was killed and two others injured when a speeding Hyundai Xcent car hit a stationary truck on the Yamuna Expressway, near Rojina village underpass in Rabupura on Monday.

The victims -- Rupendra, Shafeek, and Soshan --were on their way to Narela in Delhi from the Agra side when the accident took place. Soshan was killed while the other two are undergoing treatment at Kailash Hospital.

Vineet Kumar, station house officer, Rabupura police station, said a wheat-loaded truck was coming from Agra to Ghaziabad which broke down near Ronija underpass around 6am. “The truck driver had parked the vehicle on the left and he was trying to fix it. Around that time, the three persons in the speeding car reached the spot and the car driver could not spot the stationary truck. The car rammed the stationary truck,” he said.

Police said it seems that the car driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, resulting in the accident. A police team reached the spot after getting information from passerby. “The victims were rushed to Kailash Hospital where doctors declared Soshan dead on arrival. Shafeek and Rupendra are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Their condition is not yet stable and they were not able to make a statement to the police,” he said.

Police said the body of was sent for a post-mortem examination and the reports are awaited.

Police said they are trying to contact the victims’ family members. Police have not received any complaint in this regard as yet.