Operation Chakravyuh: Police seize 1,517 errant autos in Ghaziabad crackdown

In an hours-long operation on Thursday afternoon, the Ghaziabad police seized 1,517 autorickshaws that were being run in violating norms and also fined 649 errant drivers across the district.

The crackdown was ordered by Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police (SSP), who received numerous complaints of traffic jams, roadside parking and violation of norms by autorickshaws. The drive was ordered under all police stations across the district.

“The issue of persistent jams prompted us to conduct a drive to crack down on erring vehicles. The autorickshaws that were impounded on Thursday were found plying without the required documents and permits and were operating on undesignated routes. The drive will also help us keep a track of criminal elements who rob passengers and will also send out a message to erring policemen who mint money by letting such drivers go scot-free,” the SSP said.

The district has nearly 16,000 autorickshaws operating in Ghaziabad city, Loni, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar and other areas.

The largest seizure of autorickshaws was in Loni where 275 vehicles were impounded. Nearly 125 vehicles each were seized in Indirapuram and Vijay Nagar circles. The Kavi Nagar circle saw nearly 155 autorickshaws being impounded.

“Most of the impounded autorickshaws had no documents, while some were plying without permits. In some instances, the autorickshaws were driven by minors and even the physically challenged. Some of the vehicles had music systems installed while others had put up additional seats to accommodate more passengers. All these activities are not allowed as per the norms,” Atish Kumar Singh, circle officer (city II), said.

The large-scale drive caught several auto drivers unawares and they quickly suspended operations, leaving commuters waiting for long to reach their destinations.

“I had to go to Kavi Nagar in the afternoon for some work. When I stepped out of my residence,there was no auto to be found. I had to wait for nearly 45 minutes to finally get one. The driver told me that most autorickshaws were off the road due to a fear of seizure by the police,” Namita Gaur, a resident of Crossings Republik, said.

The members of the autorickshaw union alleged that some of the drivers were harassed by the police during the drive.

“We have never objected to a drive against erring auto drivers. But some autorickshaws, which had valid permits and documents, were also seized. We will hold a meeting of our members and take the issue to the district magistrate and SSP,” Dilshad Ahmad, of the Ghaziabad Autorickshaw Chalak Sangh, said.