Planning a birthday party? Noida Metro offers coaches for hire

noida Updated: Feb 14, 2020 17:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A view of Aqua line metro train at Sector 51 in Noida on its inaugural day, on January 26, 2019.
A view of Aqua line metro train at Sector 51 in Noida on its inaugural day, on January 26, 2019. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
         

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has introduced a new facility for people. The NMRC said people will be able to book a single coach, or the entire train, for official or personal events.

“The decision has been taken to increase Metro’s viability and to give better facilities to people, said Ritu Maheshwari, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Noida Authority.

So, those who plan to host birthday party on wheels, can do so in a Metro coach decked up with balloons. The offer, however, comes with a rider - that liquor can’t be served.

The NMRC manages the rapid transport service through 21 stations between Noida and Greater Noida.

The offer is part of what it calls its “non-farebox” initiative. Earlier, the NMRC had unrolled a policy for shooting movies on its trains.

Apart from being a mode of transport, an NMRC statement said, Noida Metro will become an “affordable destination for entertainment and celebrations, that too at a very reasonable cost”.

Expect to pay between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 per hour, per coach. Taxes are extra. There is also a Rs 20,000 refundable security deposit.

The final cost would depend on whether the coaches are stationed at one end of the line or running between stations, and if they have been decorated for the party.

The guest list must be limited to 50, including children. The NMRC will provide the housekeeping staff.

