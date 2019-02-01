PM Modi likely to lay foundation stone of Jewar airport on February 25

The foundation stone of upcoming Noida international greenfield airport in Jewar is likely to be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25, sources said.

Officials confirmed that a date in the last week of February has been proposed for the ceremony but the date has not been made official yet. However, sources have said the date has been finalised. The land acquisition process for the airport is almost complete and resettlement of farmers is going on. Authorities expect that the foundation will be laid before the code of conduct comes in place.

“Dr Mahesh Sharma is speaking to the Prime Minister’s office, to invite him for the event. We hope the ceremony will take place during the last week of February,” Dhirendra Singh, member of legislative assembly from Jewar, said.

He said the Jewar airport would be economically beneficial for the region, and will help in its development.

With the code of conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections likely to be imposed some time between February and March, the government is keen on officially initiating the project as soon as possible. Once the code of conduct is implemented, no new projects can be initiated before the next government takes charge.

District officials said the initial land acquisition process has been completed and farmers are now being compensated and resettled.

“The entire process is long and there are several steps to finish all related work. However, the land acquisition process ends on February 19. We will be done by then,” BN Singh, district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

The district administration has prepared a detailed resettlement plan for the 3,627 families that will be displaced for the construction of the Jewar airport. A total of 1,239.14 hectares across six villages of Jewar tehsil is being acquired for the airport.

According to officials, the rehabilitation and resettlement scheme has been drafted, taking into consideration the social, cultural and religious beliefs of the displaced families, along with basic necessities that will be provided in the settlement area. The scheme includes a promise of job creation, free training, cash and land in compensation and other amenities.

The resettlement plan also mentions that the Jewar airport will lead to faster delivery of goods and services, increased tourism, decongest the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi and boost the real estate, transport and hospitality sectors.

Recently, while in Noida to inaugurate the new Metro line, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had said the Jewar airport will bring much investment to the region and bolster development.

“We thank the farmers of Jewar for inviting the airport project. The airport is a window for huge investments in the region that have already started flooding in. The airport will help develop the area and make it a commercial and residential hub,” Adityanath said.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 15:56 IST