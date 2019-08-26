PM Modi to review progress of Delhi-Meerut expressway on Aug 28

noida

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the under-construction Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) project on August 28 to resolve all pending issues.

Officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said they will put forward unresolved issues during the‘Pragati’ review meeting to be chaired by the PM. Two issues that loom over phase 2 and phase 4 of the project are the possession of a patch of land and a payment of Rs 85 crore that the authority is yet to receive from the Uttar Pradesh government.

The DME project includes four phases. The first phase of the project from Akshardham in Delhi to UP Gate is already operational, while the NHAI is working on three remaining phases which are under the UP state government’s jurisdiction.

Officials said during the Pragati meetings, the PM reviews major infrastructure projects and gives instructions for resolution of any pending issues.

“During the review meeting on August 28, we will be put forward two pending issues. One is about a 7km long stretch of land whose physical possession we have not been able to get for phase 4 of the project (Dasna to Meerut). This is hampering the progress of work and causing delays in completing the project. An inquiry is pending at the state government level and their clearance is needed,” project manager (NHAI), RP Singh, said.

“The other issue is about a pending payment of Rs 85 crore which is to be received from the UP government. This is on account of laying of new Ganga water pipelines and shifting of pipelines near Vijay Nagar under phase 2 of the DME project. The pipelines’ project costs around Rs 194 crore and the costs need to shared with UP. Senior officers from NHAI and UP will be present at the meeting,” Singh added.

The officials will be interacting with the PM through ‘Pragati’ platform—an ICT-based, multi-modal platform. The platform is aimed at proactive governance and timely implementation of major infrastructure projects.

According to NHAI officials, phase 3 from Dasna to Hapur is nearing completion and is likely to be made operational by the first week of September. Phase 2, UP Gate to Dasna is likely to be open in December 2019 against the scheduled opening in May 2020.

Likewise, phase 4 which comprises the Greenfield Expressway from Dasna to Meerut is likely to open in December 2019 against its scheduled time of completion in August. The officials said physical possession of the 7km stretch is delaying the project.

