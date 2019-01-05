Rise in swine flu cases in December reports Private hospitals in Noida

Noida and Ghaziabad have seen a sharp rise in the swine flu cases in the past month, according to private hospitals, though official records have not confirmed it yet. There are seven ‘officially’ confirmed cases in Noida so far and none in Ghaziabad.

Of the total seven cases in Noida this season, five fresh cases were reported in December. Additionally, two deaths were reported in Noida after the patients were diagnosed with swine flu. However, these two cases are not counted in the district’s numbers and have been referred to Allahabad and Aligarh, the home towns of the patients.

“This is the season for increase in swine flu cases and is the time when we always receive more cases. All treatment facilities and medicines, however, are available. We are asking people to take precautions and avoid infections,” Dr Anurag Bhargava, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

In the winter season in 2017, the district had 63 cases. Unofficially, private hospitals said that over 25 cases have been reported in the district this year.

In Ghaziabad, on the other hand, the health department has not confirmed any positive swine flu cases. Officials said while all necessary arrangements have been made, no hospital has sent reports of suspected cases yet.

“We had nearly 50 cases last year (2017), but this season, there have been no confirmations. If private hospitals are confirming cases, they need to report it to us immediately. Unless that is done on priority, hospitals cannot claim the count is increasing,” N K Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad, said.

Private hospitals, however, said they are continuously getting cases of swine flu which are being reported to the health department.

”With the drop in temperature, we have seen 15 new cases of H1N1 swine flu in the last two weeks. We send a weekly report of such diseases to the health department. Swine flu comes twice a year, once during monsoon and again in the winter season,” Dr Rajesh Gupta, principal consultant, pulmonologist, Max Hospital, Vaishali, said.

Doctors said that with increasing number of cases, people should take precautions, especially those with weaker immunity, as well as senior citizens and pregnant women.

Symptoms of swine flu include sudden high fever, dry persistent cough, lingering headache, prolonged tiredness and weakness, pain in muscles and bones, joint pain and limb pain, diarrhoea with abdominal pain, vomiting and nausea, sore throat, running or blocked nose, unremitting sneezes, disturbed sleep and loss of appetite.

“A drastic rise in cases of swine flu has been seen in the last two months. Such a sudden increase is evidence enough that virus dispersion is picking up pace. It is advised that people wash their hands regularly with soap and water while they are at home and avoid coming in contact with people who are sick,” Dr Ankush Garg, consultant, internal medicine, Atlanta Hospital, said.

