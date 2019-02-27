Security stepped up at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad after IAF strike on Jaish terror camps across LoC

The Ghaziabad police have stepped up security on the outermost cordon of the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, soon after the “non-military pre-emptive” strikes by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps in Pakistan early Tuesday.

The Ghaziabad police said that it is working in close coordination with the air force brass to secure the outside cordon which is spread over a vast geographical area near river Hindon. The airbase is among the most high value vital installations in Ghaziabad.

“We are carrying out round-the-clock patrolling of the airbase and have roped in several police vehicles and even two-wheeler patrols to ensure safety of the airbase. Apart from that, we have directed all police stations to conduct checks at vital installations and also at public places,” Upendra Kumar Agrawal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), said.

The SSP said directions for strict checks and alertness have also been issued by the Uttar Pradesh director general of police and police are comprehensively carrying out checks, including patrolling by policemen in plainclothes.

“We have conducted meetings with Air Force brass and are acting in close coordination with them after the Tuesday morning’s development,” an officer from Ghaziabad police said.

The Hindon airbase houses IAF’s C-17 Globemaster heavylift special operation aircraft procured from the US, shorter version C-130J Hercules and other units. The base also provides vital air cover to the national capital.

The official sources also said the security of the eighth battalion of the National Disaster Response Force at Govindpuram has also been heightened in the wake of the Indian Air Force’s strikes.

Meanwhile, Union minister of state for external affairs and Ghaziabad MP General (retd) VK Singh on Tuesday arrived in Ghaziabad and reiterated that the pre-emptive action was taken due to a reason and that the Prime Minister has already said those who trouble us will not be spared.

“The Prime Minister had specifically said this. The action will be decided by the Prime Minister whether we need a long or short stick or we need to use an iron bar. We have different options available and these will be used at the appropriate places, time and as per suitability,” General Singh said.

Soon after the news of IAF strikes broke, locals in Ghaziabad came out in large numbers in Ghaziabad city, Sahibabad and Loni to celebrate the attacks. They carried out marches and even distributed sweets to celebrate the action by the Indian armed forces.

“The action against terror was much needed and it was a well-planned coordinated strike by IAF fighter jets,” colonel (retd) TP Tyagi, who retired from army’s core of engineers, said. “Apart from this, the establishment should also take action against certain politicians who echo pro-Pakistan sentiments,” Tyagi added.

