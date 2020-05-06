Shifts in-charge will be held responsible for violation of social distancing norms in offices

noida

Updated: May 06, 2020 23:47 IST

The shifts in-charge in offices will be held responsible if there are violations of social distancing and other standard operating (SOP) provisions at industries or offices, according to the new guidelines from the district administration. So far, the Noida authority and Greater Noida authority have issued permissions to around 400 units to resume operations with the norms of the nationwide lockdown, put in place to contain the Covid-19 spread, easing from May 3.

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed officials of Gautam Budh Nagar district to allow industrial units and private offices to function. There are at least 12,000 industrial units in Noida and 10,000 units are located in Greater Noida, officials said.

According to the procedures laid down, the district administration will first recommend the permission and then the Noida authority or the Greater Noida authority will issue the permission to a particular industry or office, allowing operations to begin.

The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed these industry units and offices to operate on conditions such as staff strength will be kept to 33%, social distancing norms will be followed strictly, premises will disinfected regularly, and all Covid-19 related norms will be displayed prominently on notice boards, as well as inform the health department in case an employee falls sick symptoms.

“Apart from following the SOPs, the shifts in-charge for the day will be held responsible if SOPs and social distancing norms are violated on the office/industrial unit premises. If a person is infected, then the unit owner or company owner will share the onus of taking care of the infected patient, the new guidelines stated,” Deep Chand, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, said.

In Noida a total 1,800 units had applied for permission to resume operations. Of them, 180 were allowed and 120 applications were rejected on Tuesday. The authority is yet to calculate the number of permissions given on Wednesday. The Greater Noida authority had issued 165 permissions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We are issuing permissions to units/offices that have submitted all required documents. We closely examine the documents and then grnt them permission, as per the laid down rules,” Avinash Tripathi, officer on special duty, Noida authority, said.

Meanwhile, factory owners demanded simplification of permission rules.

“Officials are demanding so many documents before granting us permission. We have to submit papers such as our Aadhaar card, PAN number, property details and several other documents. Instead, they should just ask us for our GST (Goods and Services Tax) number. All details of a legitimate company are online under that number. By just keying in the number, the authority can immediately see if a unit is legal or not and then grant permission,” Pankaj Singh, president of Greater Noida Industrial Association, said.