Six bikes, car gutted in fire at Ghaziabad high-rise

Residents of the four-storey Unione Residency, a residential building in Behrampur, had a narrow escape early Tuesday morning when a major fire gutted six bikes and a car on the stilt floor. Three people reportedly suffered burns while trying to save the vehicles.

Fire department officials said an electrical short circuit may have started the fire around 2am. The flames soon spread to the stilt floor where they had parked their vehicles.

According to the residents, it took the officials from the fire department 20 minutes to arrive with a fire tender and douse the flames after the police was called.

“I woke up when I heard a loud blast that occurred when the petrol tank of a motorbike burst. Other residents and I were alerted that there might have been a fire when we saw a large volume of smoke engulf the building. All the residents rushed downstairs to safe areas,” resident Nilesh Kumar said.

Three residents suffered burns on their hands while trying to douse the fire, Kumar said, adding that in all, residents lost six two-wheelers and a car in the incident.

The building, which has 20 flats constructed on four floors, is located barely 500 metres from NH-24 in Ghaziabad.

“Our first reaction was to dial the police emergency number and someone also called up the fire department. Before the help could arrive, my i10 car was completely gutted. However, there were no casualties as all residents climbed down in time,” said Mangal Kumar, a resident who sustained burns while trying to extinguish the fire.

The fire department officials said they reached the spot within 20 minutes and brought the fire under control within an hour.

“The fire started from the electrical panel installed on the stilt floor. The residents had parked their vehicles there and one of the two-wheelers caught fire. Soon, the flames spread to other vehicles and were gutted. Prima facie it seems that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit,” Kotwali fire station officer Sanjeev Yadav said.