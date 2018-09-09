Soon, Noida residents can pay property charges online

The Noida authority on Friday said it is developing an online facility for residents, builders, entrepreneurs and other property owners to calculate and pay their property charges. The charges include lease rent, sewer charge, water charge and land cost instalments, among others.

The authority officials also discussed the technical know-how with the State Bank of India about the software that helps calculate and pay the charges.

“We hope to make the facility functional in the next one or two months,” Rajesh Kumar, officer on special duty, said.

The authority wants the facility to also digitise the financial records of each property of all departments, including residential, institutional, commercial, group housing and mixed-land use.

Currently, the authority maintains its records manually and it is not easy to fish out particular financial details when needed.

“If the financial records are digitised, then it will be easy to know the financial dues of a particular file. The authority has decided to make a digital record of all financial records, board meeting records and orders with regard to financial calculations,” a Noida authority official said.

Noida was established in 1976 under the UP Industrial Act, 1976, with an aim to boost industrialisation and to also develop residential sectors and supporting facilities on around 20,000 hectares of agricultural land.

It allots land on leasehold basis. That means an allottees own the property for 99 years for which they need to pay 1% or 2% (of the total land cost) as lease rent to the authority. The authority has to calculate the lease rent and collect the payment accordingly from the allottees.

“As records are kept manually, we face a lot of problems in recovering dues. The allottees also face inconvenience, but we hope that after two months, things will become smoother,” the official said.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 05:26 IST