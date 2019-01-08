Soon, take a cruise to Dubai, Singapore from Mumbai

You can set sail to Goa in April, Singapore in June and Dubai in December from Mumbai port this year.

The Zen cruises, a private firm launched Jalesh cruises, India’s premier domestic and international cruise business on Monday. The 2,000-seat passenger vessel, Karnika, will set sail from Mumbai to Goa on April 17. It is currently being refurbished in Singapore.

Sanjay Bhatia, chairman of the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT), said, “We are converting Mumbai port into a tourism hub, for which one of the goals was to start cruise services in the city.”

The ticket prices for the Goa will be Rs 10,000 per person which will include food and basic beverages.

Jurgen Bailom, president and CEO, Zen Cruises, said the ship will have nine restaurants.

Ashish Kumar Singh, principal secretary, transport and ports, home department, called it a “heartening moment” for Maharashtra as this will be the “first international cruise to hoist an Indian flag”.

Jalesh is also planning local cruises within Maharashtra as well as to Chennai, Kochi, Vizag and international locations such as Muscat, Colombo and Abu Dhabi. It expects to get a second ship by the year-end.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 12:55 IST