Home / Noida / Teenager ends life after being scolded by father

Teenager ends life after being scolded by father

noida Updated: Aug 31, 2020 00:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 16-year-old boy in Noida allegedly took his own life on Sunday morning after he was scolded by his father over studies.

The boy’s parents work as daily wage earners. According to police officials, the father had scolded the boy in the morning.

“The family has said that due to schools being shut currently, the boy was slacking with studies and had started keeping bad company. Apparently the father had scolded him in the morning for wasting time,” said Amit Kumar Singh, station house officer, Phase 3 police station,

After a while, the family found him hanging in his room and then rushed him to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead, said police.

“No suicide note was found at the spot and the boy’s body was then sent for an autopsy. It will be handed over to the family later,” said the SHO.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).

