Three arrested for assaulting RSS worker in Noida

noida

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 23:53 IST

Noida: Three men have been arrested for allegedly beating up an 35-year-old man and his brother in Noida’s Sector 9 on Friday evening. The police, however, said that this was a case of a road rage.

The victim, Vinod Kaushik, said he is a secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Gautam Budh Nagar and was on his way to meet some people with his brother Vipin, in a residential society around 6pm for fundraising when a group of people allegedly beat him up.

Soon after the purported incident, a number of RSS workers reached the Sector 20 police station and demonstrated for about four hours, demanding that the suspects be arrested.

Vinod, in the complaint to the police, alleged that he was travelling in his car while his brother was on a motorcycle when a local person, along with 15 of his supporters, attacked him. “I suspect the role of the Jhundpura police check post-in-charge in supporting the suspects. He should be suspended with immediate effect,” he alleged in the complaint.

Vinod’s other brother Uma Nandan Kaushik, said: “The suspects gathered at the spot and first attacked Vinod. Vipin, who was following Vinod, stopped and came to his rescue. The suspects also attacked Vipin in the head and legs,” he alleged.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida Zone 1, said that primary investigation shows this was a case of road rage. “A man – Wahab – was driving an e-rickshaw while Vinod was in his car. The two vehicles collided and the car received some dents. Vinod slapped the e-rickshaw driver over the issue, and the latter then called some men from Sector 9 and they manhandled Vinod,” the ADCP said.

The Sector 20 police later registered a case against the suspects under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Section 147 (rioting) of the IPC. “We arrested three persons – Nadeem, Wahab and Mehtab. We are investigating the matter from all angles,” the ADCP said.