Three men involved in Ghaziabad robbery held after encounter

Twenty-three days after a BMW owner was shot at and robbed by two unknown gunmen on a motorcycle at Sector 30, Noida Police said they arrested the two suspects and their accomplice following an encounter on Wednesday at the Noida-Mayur Vihar border.

Senior superintendent of police Vaibhav Krishna said the three suspects were involved in robbing an IT manager and his family on gunpoint near the Hindon airbase in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The engineer, travelling with his wife, father and children, was intercepted by three men travelling in a Golden coloured Honda City car around 2.30 am on Wednesday. The suspects robbed the family and fled.

“The three had committed a similar act in Ghaziabad on Wednesday and were also involved in shooting at a BMW owner,” the SSP said. This is the first encounter by Noida Police under the SSP, who took charge of the district on January 11 this year.

Two of the three men received bullet injuries on their legs, which took place near the Chilla border at Noida’s Sector 14A. Police said three men fired at a police party, in retaliation of which they fired at them, leading to their arrest.

“The car the three were travelling in was without a number plate. They were asked to stop near the Chilla border by a police check post. The suspects fired at the police and in self defence, the team shot at them and arrested them. The injured persons have been sent to the district hospital in Sector 30,” the SSP said.

The two injured suspects were identified as Furqan and Rizwan, who are siblings and belong to Narsal Ghat in Bulandshahr, while their accomplice was identified as Farhaan, from Katra Sheikh Chandlal in Delhi’s.

Police said Furqan and Rizwan were allegedly involved in shooting at 45-year-old Gaurav Kapoor on the February 4 evening at Sector 30 of Noida.

“The suspects have committed dozens of crimes in NCR, with 11 cases in Noida alone,” the SSP said.

A pistol, two country made pistols, live ammunition, two diamond rings and a wrist watch, along with the Honda city car were recovered. “Furqan has over 50 cases of loot and theft registered against him while Rizwan has 25 and Farhaan has four cases,” the SSP said.

