Three years on, missing girl’s kin in Noida get ransom calls

Three years after Kashish Rawat, who was fours years old then, went missing from near her home, her family said they have received ransom calls from July 8 to 10 demanding Rs 10 lakh. The family informed the police, who have launched a probe. Kashish lived with her parents and younger brother in Sector 22. On May 12, 2016, Kashish went from a park nearby her house. Her family had lodged a complaint and later alleged shoddy probe by the police. The family, along with locals and activists had held protests, including outside the DM’s office and Sector 24 police station.