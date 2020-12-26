Tikait’s remarks at Palwal stoke controversy

noida

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 23:48 IST

Ghaziabad: The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader, Rakesh Tikait, has landed in controversy over his alleged remarks in which he claimed that “temples” and “pandits” (priests) were not “giving enough support” to ongoing farmers’ agitation.

A purported video of the Tikait’s address to the protesting farmers in Haryana’s Palwal has recently surfaced on social media. Tikait allegedly made some derogatory remarks against priests in the purported video. Tikait, who is also the national spokesperson of BKU, is spearheading protests at the UP Gate in Ghaziabad where thousands of farmers from Punjab and Uttarakhand have joined in since November 28 against the Centre’s new farm laws.

Tikait, however, said on Saturday that he did not make any derogatory comments but some people were unnecessarily trying to create a controversy. He said that he was just urging priests in temples to come forward and support farmers.

“They are coming to our protest site but not showing up. They are distributing some sweets like ‘kheer,’ ‘laddus’ and ‘gur’. They should come up with banners if they are helping farmers,” Tikait said at the UP Gate on Saturday.

Tikait also posted several tweets in which he stated that it was a plan to create a divide. “Even after this, if someone got hurt, I am ready to apologise hundred times. Rakesh Tikait is nothing. Rakesh Tikait’s ego is not bigger than the agitation. Country is above all,” Tikait said in a tweet.

Over the issue, ‘Zila Brahmin Samaj’ of Palwal has raised objections about the alleged remarks by Tikait. The association’s senior vice-president Pandit Subhash Sharma said a complaint has been given in this regard to Sadar police station in Palwal for registering an FIR against Tikait.

Vijaypal Singh, deputy superintendent of police, Palwal, said that the matter will be first investigated. “If the complaint is given by the association, we will get it inquired/investigated before lodging any FIR,” he added.

Mahant Narayan Giri, caretaker of ancient Dudheshwar Nath Temple in Ghaziabad, also criticised the remarks allegedly made by Tikait. “His remarks cannot be justified at all. I know that his father (BKU founder Mahendra SinghTikait) had sent donations to our temple. He was a very noble man. Further, if temples or priests help out people, they don’t put up banners or posters to show that they contributed,” Mahant Giri said.

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad police on Saturday evening said that they have registered an FIR under IPC section 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) against an unidentified person who allegedly issued threats to Tikait. “After receiving a complaint stating that an unidentified person has issued death threat to Rakesh Tikait, we have registered an FIR at Kaushambi police station. Surveillance teams have been roped in to find out the suspect,” said Anshu Jain, circle officer (Indirapuram).

“We have given a police complaint with regard to threats issued to me. The caller said that he has plans to kill me and also said that I had asked for donations from temples. He said he was calling from Bihar,” Tikait told reporters at UP Gate.

Shamsher Rana, national media co-ordinator of BKU, confirmed that a police complaint was given on Saturday evening after the alleged threat call to Tikait.