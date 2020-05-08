Traffic jam at DND Flyway as workers flock to Noida-Delhi border

noida

Updated: May 08, 2020 22:20 IST

Vehicular movement remained slow at the DND Flyway and the Kalindi Kunj Road connecting Noida and Delhi on Friday as several people wanting to cross over to Delhi are flocking to the interstate borders to attend their offices. Some of these people live in Delhi and work in Noida, while others live in Noida and work in Delhi. However, the Noida traffic police are strictly enforcing lockdown norms and allowing only people with passes through.

Shambhu Kumar, a resident of Okhla Tank in Delhi, was stopped at the DND Flyway. “I work for a private cable firm and I travel around Delhi and Noida for work. I received a call to fix a cable connection in Sector 12-22. I reached the Delhi-Noida border but the police personnel are not allowing me to enter Noida,” he said.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Noida (traffic) said that the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has not relaxed the restrictions for interstate commuting. “The administration has recently issued detailed guidelines on the relaxation of some services. The factories and companies have been given passes to ferry employees on their buses. Employers are also expected to engage only those workers who live in Noida and Greater Noida,” he said.

The Noida Entrepreneurs’ Association (NEA) said that the district administrations of Noida, Delhi and Ghaziabad need to make a coordinated effort and ease the commuting of employees and employers at interstate borders.

“A number of the workforce and employers live in Ghaziabad and Delhi and work in Noida. There is no clarity on how they are to commute. In addition to this, factories will face problems in terms of supplies for production. It is not necessary that all of Noida’s production will be consumed in Noida. We need relaxation in norms to supply goods across the NCR and other parts of the country. We will also face problems in getting raw materials from different cities,” Sudhir Shrivastava, vice present, NEA, said.

The NEA has over 1,800 members who are involved in manufacturing products in the electric, electronic, mechanical, cable as well as other fields. Shrivastava said that the factories and companies have started reopening and sanitising their premises, and are expecting most employees back from Monday.

The district administration has so far permitted 210 buses of these private companies and factories to ferry employees. People engaged in essential services, including medical practitioners, media persons, etc. are allowed entry after producing passes issued to them.