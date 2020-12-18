Two arrested for robbing commuters on pretext of offering lifts in Greater Noida

noida

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 00:16 IST

Greater Noida: The Dadri police on Thursday arrested two suspects for allegedly robbing commuters in Greater Noida on the pretext of offering them lifts. The suspects were identified as Arjun Nat, 25, and Rajendra Nat, 28, residents of Hapur. They live in a rented accommodation in Meerut and used to drive across the National Capital Region. Police have seized the car, a countrymade gun and a live cartridge.

Rajveer Singh Chauhan, SHO, Dadri police station, said the police had received some complaints of suspects robbing commuters on the pretext of offering them lifts. “On Thursday, the police received information about the suspects being on the move at Baba Ka Dhaba in Dadri. A team reached the spot and signalled their Maruti Eeco car to stop for checking. The police found a countrymade gun and ₹10,500 in their possession,” he said.

Officers said that on December 15, 2020 the two suspects had allegedly stolen a commuter’s bag containing ₹20,000, after offering him a lift for Aligarh. The complainant, Dinesh Kumar, a banker, had said that he was standing at the Dadri bus stand, waiting for a bus to Aligarh when he was offered a lift.

“I had ₹20,000, a debit card and my ID cards, etc. in my bag. A Maruti Eeco came to where I was standing. There were two persons inside, including the driver. They asked me where I wanted to go and offered me a lift,” he said.

However, on the way the two told him to hand over his bag. The suspects took all the valuables, soon after which they told him that they would not go to Aligarh with only one passenger and dumped him on the way.

The victim filed a complaint against the two suspects at the Dadri police station on December 16. His debit card and ID proofs were also recovered allegedly from the suspects’ possession. Chauhan said that the suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.