Two cabs stolen after holding drivers hostage in separate incidents

Two cabs were stolen by unidentified persons on June 7 in two separate incidents under the Sector 39 police jurisdiction. While one car was registered with a private cab aggregator, the other works for a travel agency.

The first incident was reported around 2.40am, police said. The Maruti Dzire, which is associated with a private cab aggregator, was allegedly stolen by unidentified persons after holding the driver at gunpoint.

Leeladhar Sharma, the car’s driver, said, “I got a booking from Greater Noida’s Sigma 4 sector. When I reached there, two men boarded the cab. After a while, when we entered Noida, one of them pointed a gun at me while the other one took control of the vehicle. Later, they dumped me on the roadside and fled with the vehicle, following which I called up the police and the car owner.”

Based on his complaint, a case was registered under Section 392 (punishment for robbery) of the IPC at the Sector 39 police station.

The other incident was also reported from an area under the jurisdiction of the Sector 39 police station. A Swift Dzire, associated with a private travel agency, was also stolen by unidentified men.

Sanjeev Kumar, the driver, said, “I had dropped some clients in Bhopura and was on returning to our office in Sector 135. Around 11.30pm, while I was on the expressway, a white hatchback crashed into my car from the side. The two men in that car started abusing me. They got into my car, assaulted me and held me hostage. They started going around city before dumping me in Sector 105 and fleeing with my car.” Based on his complaint, a case was registered under Section 392 of the IPC. “We are investigating both cases. Due action will be taken soon,” Sudheer Kumar, senior sub-inspector, Sector 39 police station, said.

