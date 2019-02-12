Unidentified woman mowed down by school bus in Greater Noida, driver flees

A woman lost her life after she was mowed down by a private school bus on Monday afternoon in the Dadri area of Greater Noida. The bus driver and conductor are on the run, the police said, adding that the woman could not be identified.

The incident took place around 3pm at Railway Road in Dadri when a bus of Kaushalya World School was on its way to drop students. According to police, the woman was crossing the road when the accident took place. “The police were informed around 3.15pm by a passerby. There were nearly 20 children in the bus who had been left there as the bus driver and conductor fled the spot,” Ram Sen Singh, SHO, Dadri police station, said.

He said the children were sent home and the woman’s body was sent for autopsy. Police said prima facie, it seems the woman was trying to cross the road by jumping over the jersey barrier. The bus was speeding and the driver failed to brake in time.

The woman’s face was damaged in the accident, the police said. “We did not find any identify proof on her person. We are on the lookout for her kin and have instructed local police posts to be on the lookout for missing persons’ reports,” the SHO said.

He said they are working on getting details of the driver from the school. “So far, no case has been registered. However, investigations are on,” Singh said.

The school, however, said the accident happened as the woman slipped while crossing the road. “She slipped and came under the rear wheels of the bus. The driver and conductor were thrashed by locals. They are so scared that they have switched off their phones,” Prabhanshu Tyagi, an official of the school, said.

He said the accident spot was very crowded and the bus had just about moved on after dropping children nearby, when the accident happened.

In another incident, five students received minor injuries when the bus of a private academy, in which they were travelling, collided with a divider early Monday morning in Noida’s Sector 105. “It was a bus of a private academy in Gejha. In the morning, the bus, which was ferrying nearly 25 students, collided with a divider while taking a turn. The five students were taken to hospital. No case was filed,” Uday Pratap, SHO, Sector 39 police station, said.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 11:27 IST