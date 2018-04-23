UP gangster with Rs 2 lakh shot dead by police in Noida Sector 41

A gangster with a Rs 2-lakh bounty for his capture was shot dead by the police in Sector 41 of Noida Monday morning.

Balraj Bhati and his two accomplices were chased by a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police and killed near a Bikanerwala sweets shop in Aghapur village when he fired shots.

Bhati left his SUV, jumped a fence and climbed the roof of a building before he was shot dead, said an eyewitness.

Two head constables of the Haryana Police’s Special Task Force (STF), a man and a boy were injured in the firing, said Saurabh Singh, the officer in charge of STF.

“Our team had very credible information on the movement of Bhati and this helped us in cornering him. It is major success, as he was one of the most dreaded criminals and had been evading the police for long time,” said Singh.

Bhati’s accomplices fled, said Noida police officer Swetabh Pandey. Bhati was a resident of Bulandshahr and he was allegedly involved in several robberies and murders in Delhi and nearby cities. He was allegedly an accomplice of Sundar Bhati, a gangster who is jailed for murders, kidnappings and robberies.

