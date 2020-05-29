UP government signs MoU with realtors to employ migrants who returned to their home towns

noida

Updated: May 29, 2020 22:58 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding(MoU) with the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) in order to employ at 2.5 lakh migrants who have returned home from different states. The Uttar Pradesh government wants to create jobs for daily wage earners, who have lost their livelihood due to the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The Uttar Pradesh NAREDCO president RK Arora, along with other developers, signed an MoU with the UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Friday morning.

A delegation of developers from Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway areas met the chief minister and assured him that they will employ the migrants, who have returned to their respective home towns from other states since March 25. Apart from NAREDCO, other industrial bodies and organizations also signed MoUs with the state government to provide at least 7.5 lakh jobs to these migrants.

“We are committed to provide jobs to migrants, who have returned home from different states. We have also formed a migrant commission for that purpose. The government with the help of industry leaders will employ all these migrants,” said Alok Sinha, agricultural production commissioner, Uttar Pradesh.

According to NAREDCO, the developers will employ 60% of out of 2.5 lakh migrants in various construction sites in Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway and Ghaziabad.

“The remaining migrants will be employed in cities like Meerut, Lucknow and other districts. We will restart construction work at our sites from next month as we are busy with mobilising the workforce. The UP government will help the developers to restart the work by accepting the demands regarding the financial issues,” said RK Arora president UP NAREDCO.

The developers in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway have demanded that the government should stop charging stamp fee from buyers who want to purchase flat in the next one year, give additional time to complete the under-construction flats, postpone the payment of monthly instalment of housing land cost, and other benefits.

“Apart from these benefits, the government should also restructure the business loans, which have been taken by the developers for their housing projects,” said Harendra Yadav, a member of NAREDCO.

The UP government has formed a committee that is looking into the demands of the developers.

“The committee will soon take a decision on these demands made by the builders so that they can restart work and revive the business,” said a UP government official, requesting anonymity.