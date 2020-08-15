e-paper
UP scholar case: 2 mourners who visited Bhati family test Covid positive

UP scholar case: 2 mourners who visited Bhati family test Covid positive

Sudiksha, who was a bright student and bagged scholarship to pursue higher education in the United States, had died in a road accident in Bulandshahr on August 10.

noida Updated: Aug 15, 2020 02:06 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustan Time, Greater Noida
A police spokesperson said the family has had many visitors in the last few days
A police spokesperson said the family has had many visitors in the last few days(Facebook)
         

At least two mourners, who visited the family of Sudiksha Bhati after her death, have tested positive for Covid-19, the police said on Friday. Bhati family has called it a conspiracy against them.

Sudiksha, who was a bright student and bagged scholarship to pursue higher education in the United States, had died in a road accident in Bulandshahr on August 10. Her family alleged that she was being harassed by two bike-borne men at the time of the accident. However, the Bulandshahr police have registered an FIR against two unknown persons for rash driving and death due to negligence.

“For now two people have tested positive and all necessary measures are being taken to control the situation. Several more tests have been carried out and even the family will be tested,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Harish Chander.

A police spokesperson said the family has had many visitors in the last few days. One of the two who tested positive is a resident of Ghaziabad. Other villagers were then tested and one was positive.

