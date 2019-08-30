Water, sewer connection of two big Noida malls cut over non-payment of dues

noida

The Noida authority on Thursday cut water and sewer connections to two major malls — The Great India Place Mall in sector 38A and Logix City Centre Mall in Sector 32 — along with six industrial units for non-payment of total dues of ₹46 crore.

Officials said there are 107 big defaulters who together owe more than R10 lakh in pending bills for water and sewer connections for several years. “We had warned them and sent notices before initiating action. Our objective is to recover dues,” said Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of Noida authority.

The water and sewer department team reached GIP Mall at 12pm and disconnected the water supply and sewer connection. Spread across around 150 acres, GIP is one of the city’s biggest shopping malls. The authority officials said that the GIP management has not paid water and sewer charges since its inception in 2007. The GIP owes R14.36 crore, Logix City Center has R46 lakh dues and NMC Hospital in Sector 30 has dues of R46 lakh. The six industrial units, which also have faced action, have not paid R18 lakh, R18 lakh, R12 lakh, R21 lakh, R10 lakh and R12 lakh to the authority in water and sewer dues.

“The GIP is the biggest defaulter among all because it has not paid the water and sewer dues since its opening in 2007. The authority kept issuing notices to the GIP management but it never paid its dues. Whenever the authority strictly tried to recover dues, it paid some part of dues and never cleared it. Now the dues amount has increased because the authority imposes 14% interest on the default,” said another Noida authority official, requesting anonymity since he was not authorised to speak to the media.

A spokesperson for GIP management refused to comment on the issue and the Logix City Centre authorities said they will pay the dues. “We will pay the dues on Friday and settle this issue. There was some confusion with regard to the dues. It is almost resolved now and the mall is completely operational,” said Shakti Nath CMD of Logix Group.

Calls made to NMC hospital management went unanswered.

