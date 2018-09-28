Will make Noida like Bengaluru, create jobs for youth: UP minister Satish Mahana

Uttar Pradesh industries minister Satish Mahana on Thursday said the state government is trying to make Noida like Bangalore by creating job opportunities in abundance for the youth.

“We do not want Noida to become a real estate city. Instead, we want to focus on making it an industrial town. It should become like Bangalore in terms of jobs. We have laid foundation for industrial projects worth Rs 60,000 (verify) across the state this year. Moreover, we have also planned another investors’ summit in December-end,” Mahana said.

The minister in-charge of Gautam Budh Nagar district was in Noida to review all ongoing infrastructure projects.

Directing the Noida authority to focus more on setting up new industries and creating more jobs, Mahana said Vivo, PayTm, Haier and Kent are among the many groups that have set up either new units or augmented their existing units in Noida.

“Noida has been neglected for many years under the previous governments. As a result, Noida — an important part of the national capital region — kept facing criticism for multiple reasons. But since coming to power in March 2017, our government has tried to repair the system and ensure transparency to get people’s work done ethically. We have stopped the system of getting work done through slips,” said Mahana, who reviewed the progress of projects and inspected civic preparedness for the second time after becoming a minister at the Sector 6 administrative office.

“I have given necessary instructions to make a dust-free zone along city roads, improve sanitation work etc,” he said, adding that his government has tried to solve all issues that impact the general public.

“As per residents’ demands, we shifted the dumping ground from Sector 123. We streamlined water-logging issues and also tried to solve homebuyers’ issues. We have issued occupancy certificate to allow possession of 19,907 flats in the last one year. Under the previous regime, builders used to run after officials to get occupation certificates. And now, the officials are after the builders to get the flats ready and offer possession to homebuyers,” Mahana said.

The minister also inspected the progress of the Sector 24/25 underpass, Shilhaat in Sector 33A and the Sector 94 command control room, all of which are likely to be opened soon.

“We have decided to start work on two more elevated roads — the Shahdara elevated road and the Dadri road — before December. Meanwhile, all ongoing projects, including a bridge across the Shahdara drain near Kalindi Kunj, a hospital in Sector 39 and other projects will be completed before March 31,” Mahana maintained.

On the proposal of converting property from leasehold to freehold, he said, “We are thinking on the proposal regarding conversion of properties from leasehold to freehold. But as of now, we haven’t taken a final decision. We are yet to take a decision on the proposal of making a municipal body for Noida.”

