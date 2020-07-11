e-paper
Home / Noida / With two more deaths due to Covid-19, toll reaches 33 in GB Nagar

With two more deaths due to Covid-19, toll reaches 33 in GB Nagar

noida Updated: Jul 11, 2020 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

With reports of two more deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday, the overall toll in the Gautam Budh Nagar district has risen to 33. However, the details of deceased have not been revealed by district health officials.

Also, the district on Saturday reported 89 new cases of the coronavirus disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total count of positive cases to 3,347, according to the daily health bulletin released by the state control room.

A total of 2,396 Covid-19 positive patients, including 175 on Saturday, have been cured and discharged, in the district so far, the bulletin said. “So far, 33 Covid-19 positive patients have lost their lives in the district. As a result, the district now has 918 active cases,” the bulletin stated.

As per the bulletin, in the last 24 hours, as many as 25 Covid-19 patients in Uttar Pradesh have lost their lives and their death audit report is awaited.

The overall tally of the Covid-19 positive cases in the state has gone to 35,092 with 1,403 new cases in the last 24 hours. “While 913 patients have lost their lives due to coronavirus infection in the state so far, 22,689 patients have been cured and discharged from different hospitals in the state till date,” the state health bulletin said.

