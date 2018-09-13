Woman ‘suffers burns during delivery’ at Ghaziabad hospital, FIR against doctor

The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday lodged an FIR against a gynaecologist and the attending team of Matrika Hospital in Indirapuram, following a complaint by a 30-year-old patient who alleged that she sustained severe burns to her chest and breasts during her delivery at the hospital.

Apoorva Nawaz, a resident of Noida Extension, was admitted to the hospital on August 14 with labour pains. After undergoing a caesarean operation, she delivered her baby the same night. Nawaz was discharged on August 17. However, during her stay in the hospital, she claims that she received burn injuries to the chest and breasts.

After recovering partially post delivery, she approached the police on August 29 and submitted a complaint on August 30.

The police have now lodged an FIR under the Indian Penal Code sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) at Indirapuram police station, officials said.

“The FIR has been lodged against the gynaecologist and the attending team of the hospital. A medical inquiry report by the chief medical officer is also awaited. As part of the initial inquiry, the victim and the hospital officials were called, and thereafter an FIR was lodged,” Ravi Kumar, assistant superintendent of police (Indirapuram), said.

Nawaz said that a rubber hot-water bottle was put on her chest to raise her body temperature during the delivery and she sustained severe burns to her chest as well as both breasts.

“Since that day, I have not been able to feed my newborn. I am being treated at a super specialty hospital in Delhi. I had to run from pillar to post to get the FIR registered. It is a case of sheer medical negligence,” she said.

“The hospital did not have any burn specialist and arranged for one later. However, things have now become more complicated, as there are lumps developing in my breasts. The doctors says I will require surgery if I don’t start breastfeeding at the earliest. I still cannot breastfeed my child due to fear of infection,” she added.

The FIR names one Dr Anjana Singh, the attending gynaecologist. Dr Singh, however, said she had nothing to do with the injuries.

“I finished the operation with the team and thereafter shifted the patient to post-op care. After shifting the patient, I left the hospital. It is now up to the police to investigate what happened and how the patient suffered burns,” Dr Singh said.

When contacted, Dr Nishant Tyagi, one of the directors of Matrika Hospital, said that one of the hospital officials would comment on the issue. However, there was no further response from Dr Tyagi or anyone else from the hospital, despite several calls and messages.

A medical inquiry in the case is also being taken up by chief medical officer Dr NK Gupta.

“We have formed a team of three doctors, including a gynaecologist, and the inquiry will be completed within a week. The victim has given her statements to the team and also handed over required proof,” Dr Gupta added.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 11:29 IST