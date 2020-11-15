Yamuna Expressway authority decides to launch new schemes only after acquiring land

noida

Nov 15, 2020

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) will not chalk out new plot schemes without having the requisite land ready for the same, unlike earlier when schemes were launched before the land was acquired. The move comes as the authority realised that schemes launched without ready land troubles property buyers in the long run.

The authority, in 2008-09, had launched a residential plot scheme in sectors 18 and 20 along the 165km Yamuna Expressway, which connects Greater Noida and Agra. The authority had assured plot buyers to give possession of the plots in 2011-12. But the authority is still to give possession to at least 7,000 plot buyers.

The Yeida took more than 10 years to ready this land to be given to plot buyers, who wanted to build houses, due to the land dispute. Farmers dragged the Yeida to the Allahabad High Court, delaying the residential scheme, which was the biggest plot scheme by the industrial body.

The Yeida had launched another industrial plot scheme in 2013 and promised possession at theearliest. It had allotted 816 plots in Sector 32 located along the expressway, at a rate of Rs 5,500 per square metre. The authority had allowed, as per the scheme, to pay up half yearly installments for the plot cost, and charged 12% interest on the plot cost. But the authority is yet to ready the land and give possession. As a result, it has decided to first ready the land and then launch schemes, in the future.

“We will launch schemes, be it for residential purposes or other usages, only once we have the land readily available with us. The reason is that the interest of our allottees is a priority for us. We want that investors or individual allottees can get possession of their allotted plot on time. Earlier, we launched schemes with planning to acquire the land. But now it is clear that we must launch a scheme only after readying the land for the same,” said Shailendra Bhati, officer on special duty of the Yeida.

The authority is buying the land from landowners via direct purchase. In direct purchase, willing farmers can come forward and sell their land directly to the authority.

“In this process, there is no scope for dispute because if a land owner is willing then he can sell his or her land,” said Bhatia.