e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

Indian-origin man in US pleads guilty to theft, embezzlement of bank funds

Rekhi faces a maximum statutory sentence of 30 years in prison, 5 years supervised release, and a fine of USD 1 million, plus restitution and special assessments.

nri Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:23 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New York
In April this year, a federal grand jury indicted Raminder Singh Rekhi, charging him with one count of theft, embezzlement or misapplication of bank funds.
In April this year, a federal grand jury indicted Raminder Singh Rekhi, charging him with one count of theft, embezzlement or misapplication of bank funds.(Representational Photo )
         

An Indian-origin man has pleaded guilty to theft, embezzlement and misapplication of bank funds in connection with a fraud scheme to illegally make loans.

Raminder Singh Rekhi, 41, of San Francisco, was a long-time employee of an American bank. He admitted that in 2017, he used his position at the bank to convince its customer to purchase what he told her was a Certificate of Deposit (CD).

Rekhi acknowledged that there was no CD, and that instead, he diverted the customer’s money into other accounts under his control.

Once the money was under his control, Rekhi entered into a series of transactions in which he used the funds as capital to make loans to three separate individuals. By doing so, Rekhi misappropriated the deposits entrusted to the care of the bank.

In April this year, a federal grand jury indicted Rekhi, charging him with one count of theft, embezzlement or misapplication of bank funds.

The prosecution is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Wells Fargo’s internal investigation team. The plea was accepted on November 13 by Senior US District Judge Charles R Breyer.

Judge Breyer ordered Rekhi released pending sentencing, which is scheduled for March next year. Rekhi faces a maximum statutory sentence of 30 years in prison, 5 years supervised release, and a fine of USD 1 million, plus restitution and special assessments.

tags
top news
NRC will be carried out across the nation, no need to worry: Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha
NRC will be carried out across the nation, no need to worry: Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha
‘Nothing political’: BJP to Congress on withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis
‘Nothing political’: BJP to Congress on withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis
On Sharad Pawar’s meeting with PM Modi, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut clarifies
On Sharad Pawar’s meeting with PM Modi, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut clarifies
‘Revenge porn,’ leaked selfies: Sextortion spreads in Iraq
‘Revenge porn,’ leaked selfies: Sextortion spreads in Iraq
As Epstein died, guards responsible for monitoring him shopped online, slept
As Epstein died, guards responsible for monitoring him shopped online, slept
Realme X2 Pro flagship phone launched in India, price starts at Rs 29,999
Realme X2 Pro flagship phone launched in India, price starts at Rs 29,999
‘Released Lynn so that...’: KKR CEO responds to Yuvraj’s criticism
‘Released Lynn so that...’: KKR CEO responds to Yuvraj’s criticism
Gandhis’ SPG cover removal row explodes in Rajya Sabha: Who said what
Gandhis’ SPG cover removal row explodes in Rajya Sabha: Who said what
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahRealme X2 ProSushmita Sen Birthday PartyRealme 5sMahua Maji

don't miss

latest news

India News