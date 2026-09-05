Is ₹5 crore enough for a UAE Golden Visa? What Indians need to know about eligibility rules and benefits

A ₹5 crore investment can put the UAE Golden Visa within reach for some Indian investors, but money alone does not automatically guarantee residency. ₹5 crore for a UAE Golden Visa? What Indians need to know about the investment route. (Representational image) (Unsplash)

For Indians looking at the UAE as a place to invest, work, study or settle with family, the Golden Visa offers a route to long-term residence without the need for a traditional sponsor.

The UAE government says the Golden Visa is a renewable residence visa valid for five or 10 years, depending on the applicant’s category.

It is available to investors, entrepreneurs, people with exceptional talent and specialized expertise, outstanding students, humanitarian pioneers and frontline heroes.

Is ₹ 5 crore enough for a UAE Golden Visa? For the investor route, the answer depends on what the applicant is investing in.

The UAE government lists a minimum capital requirement of AED 2 million for the investor category. At an approximate exchange rate of ₹24.9 for one UAE dirham, that is around ₹4.98 crore, or roughly ₹5 crore.

But this does not mean an Indian applicant can simply pay ₹5 crore and automatically receive a Golden Visa.

The investment has to meet the UAE’s prescribed conditions, and eligibility depends on the category and supporting documentation.

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For public investments, the UAE lists a 10-year Golden Visa. For real estate investments, the residence duration is five years.

The government also lists a route involving ownership or contribution to an establishment that pays at least AED 250,000 in taxes annually, equivalent to roughly ₹62 lakh at the same indicative exchange rate.

The exchange-rate conversion is approximate and can change.

What does the UAE Golden Visa offer Indians? The attraction of the Golden Visa goes beyond the length of the residence permit.

According to the UAE government, eligible Golden Visa holders can live, work or study in the country and enjoy several additional benefits.

One of the biggest is that a sponsor is not required.

Golden Visa holders can also remain outside the UAE for more than the usual six-month period without losing the validity of their residence visa, subject to the applicable rules.

The visa also allows holders to sponsor family members, including spouses and children.

For Indian investors and professionals who travel frequently between India and the UAE, the flexibility of long-term residence can be particularly significant.

Who else can qualify for a UAE Golden Visa? The Golden Visa is not limited to wealthy investors.

1.Entrepreneurs Entrepreneurs can qualify for a five-year Golden Visa if they can demonstrate an innovative or technology-based project and provide documents establishing the project's value. A recommendation from a business incubator or relevant authority in the emirate is also among the listed requirements.

2.Exceptional talent and specialists People with exceptional talent or rare specializations can qualify for a 10-year Golden Visa.

The UAE government lists doctors, scientists, inventors, cultural and artistic creatives, executives, athletes, PhD holders and specialists in priority scientific and engineering fields among the eligible groups.

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Requirements vary by subcategory and can include recommendation letters, professional experience or recognized academic qualifications.

3.Outstanding students The UAE lists a five-year Golden Visa for high-school achievers and a 10-year visa for top university students, subject to requirements such as certificates of excellence and recommendations from educational institutions.

4.Humanitarian pioneers and frontline heroes Humanitarian pioneers and frontline heroes can qualify for a 10-year Golden Visa, provided they meet the relevant conditions.

These can include certificates of appreciation, documentation of humanitarian contributions or at least five years of qualifying service.

₹ 5 crore is an investment threshold, not a visa fee For Indians, the most important distinction is between the investment requirement and the cost of the visa itself.

The AED 2 million figure, roughly ₹5 crore, refers to the capital requirement listed for the investor category. It should not be understood as a ₹5 crore payment made to the UAE government for a Golden Visa.

Applicants also need to satisfy the other conditions applicable to their particular investment route.

The UAE government provides an online service for checking Golden Visa eligibility, while applications and related services are handled through the relevant UAE immigration authorities.

₹5 crore figure should not be treated as a universal entry ticket. Indians considering the Golden Visa need to first establish which category they fall under and whether their investment, qualifications or professional profile meets the specific requirements.